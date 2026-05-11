Welcome relief as May rains push temperatures down by 4 degrees C in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Giving a significant relief from heat, the above-average rainfall in May has brought temperatures down across the state. Following a record rainfall deficit of 63% in April, the state recorded 44% higher than normal rainfall in the first 10 days of May, offering a marked contrast to the preceding dry spell – March had seen only a 15% above-average rainfall. Palakkad, which had remained the hottest spot in the state, recorded a daytime temperature of 34.6 degrees Celsius, a drop of 2.1 degrees from the previous 24 hours.
The most dramatic temperature difference was felt in Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur, where temperatures fell by 4.2 and 4.4 degrees Celsius, respectively. Significant reductions were also observed in Malappuram, Kottayam, Punalur, and Kochi, while Kannur and Kozhikode saw comparatively smaller dips.
Night temperatures, however, have not fallen as sharply. Weather experts said conditions are likely to remain more pleasant now than in April, when the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued heatwave warnings, with Palakkad, Thrissur, and Kollam hovering between 39 and 41 degrees Celsius during the third week of that month.
Rajeevan Erikkulam, meteorologist at Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), noted that the situation would improve further as the monsoon approaches. Monsoon is expected to arrive in state earlier than usual, and various cyclonic systems are also likely to develop in the interim.
While the IMD has forecast a below-normal monsoon overall, Rajeevan expressed optimism that May and June would see normal rainfall. He added that the negative impact of El Niño could be neutralised by a positive Indian Ocean Dipole, a phenomenon observed in previous years as well, in the second phase of the monsoon.
In the near term, the IMD has forecast rain or thundershowers at most places in Kerala until May 16, with heavy rainfall likely on May 15 and 16. A low-pressure area is also expected to form over the Southwest Bay of Bengal within 48 hours, triggered by upper air cyclonic circulation over the Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Sri Lanka. Heavy to very heavy rainfall was already reported in parts of Kasaragod, including Hosdurg, Madikkai, and Padannakad, as well as in Kannur on Sunday.