Welcome relief as May rains push temperatures down by 4 degrees C in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Giving a significant relief from heat, the above-average rainfall in May has brought temperatures down across the state. Following a record rainfall deficit of 63% in April, the state recorded 44% higher than normal rainfall in the first 10 days of May, offering a marked contrast to the preceding dry spell – March had seen only a 15% above-average rainfall. Palakkad, which had remained the hottest spot in the state, recorded a daytime temperature of 34.6 degrees Celsius, a drop of 2.1 degrees from the previous 24 hours.

The most dramatic temperature difference was felt in Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur, where temperatures fell by 4.2 and 4.4 degrees Celsius, respectively. Significant reductions were also observed in Malappuram, Kottayam, Punalur, and Kochi, while Kannur and Kozhikode saw comparatively smaller dips.

Night temperatures, however, have not fallen as sharply. Weather experts said conditions are likely to remain more pleasant now than in April, when the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued heatwave warnings, with Palakkad, Thrissur, and Kollam hovering between 39 and 41 degrees Celsius during the third week of that month.