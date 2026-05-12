CIAL to facilitate seaplane trials for Kochi to Lakshadweep connectivity

KOCHI: In a major boost to connectivity with the Lakshadweep islands, Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) is set to facilitate trial seaplane operations linking Kochi with multiple island destinations from Wednesday, subject to weather conditions.

The trials are part of an initiative to study the feasibility of launching regular seaplane services to Lakshadweep, a move expected to improve tourism, emergency travel and regional connectivity. The 20-seater Twin Otter seaplane, owned by M/S Skyhope Aviation Limited, will operate on routes including Kochi–Agatti–Kalpeni–Kavaratti and Kochi–Kadmat–Kiltan–Agatti.

According to CIAL, 12 trial operations have been planned over three days covering several islands in the Union Territory. “CIAL will extend all necessary operational support and coordination for the successful conduct of the trials in association with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Lakshadweep Administration, Airports Authority of India and other stakeholders involved in the project,” the airport operator said in a statement.