Ex-AMMA staffer alleges intimidation by certain office-bearers

KOCHI: A former employee of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) has sought police protection, alleging intimidation, hostile treatment, humiliation and verbal harassment by certain office-bearers of the association.

In her letter to the Kochi city police commissioner, Athulya Prakashan said she was appointed the office manager in AMMA. She alleged that when she raised a complaint about the conduct of the association’s treasurer before the general secretary and later before the president and executive committee members, she faced hostility and pressure to leave employment.

“I was repeatedly questioned as to why I was continuing in the job. I was subjected to humiliating remarks aimed at forcing me to resign,” Athulya said in the letter.

“She was on six-month probation. We were not satisfied with her work,” Cuckoo said. The probation period ended in March. However, it was postponed, leading to the delay in taking a decision and terminating her,” Cuckoo said.