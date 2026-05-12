Garbage on footway near Lisie Junction in Kochi has pedestrians smelling danger

KOCHI: Pedestrians on the busy stretch from Lisie Junction to North overbridge face mounting difficulty from piles of garbage taking up large portions of the footpath, raising serious concerns over road safety and urban waste management.

In the already congested corridor near Hospital Road, discarded waste dumped along the cement-slab pathway has significantly reduced walking space for residents, forcing many people — including elderly citizens, schoolchildren and daily commuters — to walk dangerously close to moving traffic during peak hours.

Residents say the waste mostly remains uncollected for several days, making everyday commute increasingly perilous. Waste materials were seen scattered across the pedestrian pathway, with some sections of the footpath also turned into temporary resting and vending spaces, further narrowing public access.

“With heavy traffic movement around the area, safe pedestrian access has become a major concern,” said local residents, who have called for immediate removal of the waste and better maintenance of pedestrian infrastructure.