Kerala-developed 'koduveli' compound in cancer research gets commercial licence for drug development

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major achievement for Kerala’s higher education sector, a patented chemical compound developed by researchers at College of Engineering Trivandrum (CET) has been commercially licensed for advanced drug research, raising hopes for the development of an affordable anti-cancer medicine in the future.

The research was led by Annette Fernandez, adjunct faculty member and former head of the department of chemistry at CET, who has been actively involved in studies on the anti-cancer properties of compounds derived from natural sources. She was assisted by Arunkumar B, presently assistant professor at TKM Engineering College, Kollam, and Shiny P Laila of University College, Thiruvananthapuram. Both were research scholars in CET’s department of chemistry when the invention was made.

The researchers extracted quinones from the medicinal plant ‘koduveli’ (Plumbago indica) and introduced fluorine substitution to develop the new compound, which demonstrated potential to serve as a lead molecule for further drug discovery. The patent was granted after the successful completion of investigations into the compound’s synthesis methodology, physicochemical characteristics and biological properties.