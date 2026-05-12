Kerala private bus operators raise alarm over incoming UDF govt's free travel plan for women in KSRTC

KOZHIKODE: The incoming UDF government’s proposal to provide free travel for women in Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses has drawn sharp criticism from private bus operators across Kerala, who warn that the move could severely disrupt the state’s public transport ecosystem.

Urging the incoming UDF government to reconsider the decision, the All Kerala Bus Operators Organisation said that it could cripple the already struggling private bus industry. Operators warn that women, who constitute the backbone of their ridership, will abandon private buses entirely, leaving behind only students travelling on concession tickets.

Speaking to the media, the organisation’s state general secretary T Gopinathan described the policy as “unilateral” and cautioned that it could destabilise the broader public transport system.

“According to KSRTC’s own figures, around 1.9 million women use bus services daily. If free travel is implemented in KSRTC buses, private buses will be left with only student passengers,” Gopinathan said. He further pointed out that unlike states like Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, where private bus presence is relatively limited, Kerala relies heavily on private operators to sustain its transport network.

“In Tamil Nadu, the private sector constitute only 20%, while a majority of the buses belong to the state transport. Also, the number of buses with free rides are limited,” said Gopinathan