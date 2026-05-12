Kerala private bus operators raise alarm over incoming UDF govt's free travel plan for women in KSRTC

KOZHIKODE: The incoming UDF government’s proposal to provide free travel for women in Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses has drawn sharp criticism from private bus operators across Kerala, who warn that the move could severely disrupt the state’s public transport ecosystem.
Urging the incoming UDF government to reconsider the decision, the All Kerala Bus Operators Organisation said that it could cripple the already struggling private bus industry. Operators warn that women, who constitute the backbone of their ridership, will abandon private buses entirely, leaving behind only students travelling on concession tickets.
Speaking to the media, the organisation’s state general secretary T Gopinathan described the policy as “unilateral” and cautioned that it could destabilise the broader public transport system.
“According to KSRTC’s own figures, around 1.9 million women use bus services daily. If free travel is implemented in KSRTC buses, private buses will be left with only student passengers,” Gopinathan said. He further pointed out that unlike states like Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, where private bus presence is relatively limited, Kerala relies heavily on private operators to sustain its transport network.
“In Tamil Nadu, the private sector constitute only 20%, while a majority of the buses belong to the state transport. Also, the number of buses with free rides are limited,” said Gopinathan
P Suresh, Kozhikode district member of Kerala Bus Owners Association, highlighted the demographic reality of bus commuters. “A significant majority of daily passengers are women. Many men rely on private modes of transport. If women shift entirely to free KSRTC services, private buses will struggle to survive,” he said.
The operators also criticised the government for failing to consult stakeholders before making such a major policy decision. Gopinathan noted that the concerns of the private bus sector had previously been raised during the ‘New Era Journey’ led by senior Congress leader V D Satheesan, who had assured that their issues would be addressed.
The affirmative promise was one of the major poll promises of Congress under the Indira Guarantee scheme. While the details of scheme to be implemented in the state are known, the KSRTC has started ‘gender ticketing’ to assess the economic impact of the scheme. It is expected that one to two lakh women passengers are expected to switch to KSRTC.
Former transport minister K B Ganesh Kumar had warned that the scheme would be an economic disaster for KSRTC, based on the experience in Karnataka. Calling for immediate intervention, the organisation has demanded that the government initiate discussions with private bus owners and announce a dedicated financial package to support the sector.
(With inputs from T’Puram)