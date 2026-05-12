Kerala's MG University, UK's Leeds varsity launch first-ever two-year dual degree programme

KOCHI: In a pathbreaking overseas education initiative, the Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU), Kottayam, has joined hands with the Leeds Beckett University (LBU), UK, to launch the first-ever 2-year Dual Degree Programme — MA Journalism and Mass Communication, and MSc Journalism.

The programme will be conducted and executed through St Teresa’s College (Autonomous), Ernakulam, under the academic regulations of the MGU.

The degrees shall be conferred by MGU and LBU separately. The degree offered by MGU shall conform to the norms and duration of the degrees as specified in the UGC Act. Students with a degree in any discipline can apply.

The MGU–LBU International Master’s Programme in Journalism stands as a pioneering academic collaboration that fosters dynamic intellectual exchange between students and faculty from both universities.

“We eagerly anticipate many more transformative initiatives of this kind in the years ahead,” said MGU Vice-Chancellor C T Aravindakumar.

The two-year full-time programme shall consist a preparatory semester and a regular credit-based semester of six months at St Teresa’s College.

Upon successful completion, candidates could pursue their second 12-month semester at Leeds Beckett University. Candidates who successfully complete the programme will be provided an 18-month post-study work visa. LBU will also facilitate internships for the students at leading media houses in the UK.

Dr Sean Dodson, course coordinator at LBU, said that the programme is designed to equip journalists with the skills and knowledge required for the demands of 21st-century media practice in both India and the UK.