Kozhikode youth set to launch app to turn surplus restaurant food into low-cost 'magic packs'

KOZHIKODE: It began not in Kerala, but on the streets of Italy, where a young management student watched cafés quietly sell their unsold food at the end of the day instead of throwing it away. That simple, practical idea stayed with 25-year-old Muhammed Nihal. Years later, back home in Kozhikode, he is turning that observation into a full-fledged movement against food waste.

In a city celebrated as Kerala’s bustling food capital, where late-night biriyani counters thrive and cafés rarely close, piling up of perfectly edible food at the end of each day is a common occurrence.

Determined to change this, Nihal, along with his brother and business partner Sanooj Rahman V, and teammate Hiba Nourin KP, began digging deeper. What started as a curiosity soon became a structured research effort. The team conducted a detailed study across restaurants in Kozhikode, tracking food preparation volumes, sales trends, and post-11pm leftovers. The findings were clear: significant quantities (more than 28%) of good food were going to waste every single day.The response to the problem was Kyka, lingo for ‘let’s eat’ — a tech-driven platform that is as simple as it is impactful.

Set to launch within a week, the Kyka mobile app already has around 40 restaurants and cafés on board, including 10 premium outlets. The concept is straightforward: partner restaurants list their surplus, unsold food as “magic packs” on the app after peak hours. Customers can then purchase these at heavily discounted prices — ranging from 60-80% — and collect them within a specified time slot.