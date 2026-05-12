Mother's Day shines brighter for Kerala matriarch with 17 children, over 100 descendants

MALAPPURAM: At 73, Tirur native Mariyammu stands as the matriarch of a family that spans generations. A mother of 17 children and grandmother (and great-grandmother) to more than 100 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her life of sacrifice, resilience and unconditional love was celebrated on Mother’s Day through a special event organised by her family and local residents.
Married at 14, Mariyammu gave birth to her first child when she was just 15. Today, her eldest daughter Subaida is 61 years old, while her youngest daughter Nusrat is 33.
For the septuagenarian, life was far from easy. Following the death of her husband Hiadru Musliyar 32 years ago, Mariyammu single-handedly raised her large family through determination, hard work and perseverance.
“I was married very young and became a mother soon. I always loved children and wished to have a big family. God granted my wish and blessed me with 17 children – 10 daughters and seven sons. Today, I am surrounded by my children, grandchildren and even great-grandchildren. Sometimes, I lose count of them,” Mariyammu said with a smile.
“My husband passed away when I was still young. After that, my children became my world. It was my responsibility to raise them and ensure they had a comfortable life. I worked hard and my sons supported me in every possible way. Today, all my daughters are married and settled, while my sons have built their homes on the same compound. Now, this is one big happy family,” she said.
Mariyammu currently lives at her ancestral home with her youngest son, Abdul Gafoor.
“Though umma stays with me, all my siblings and their families visit her regularly. Since all the sons live nearby, someone is always around to take care of her. She spent her entire life looking after us. Now it is our turn to look after her,” Abdul said.
After Musliyar died, Mariyammu dedicated her life to ensuring that none of her children felt the absence of a father. Her struggles and sacrifices made her a respected figure in the community.
“Mariyammu has been an inspiration for everyone. She actively participates in local events and maintains strong relationships with all families here. Her children have different political ideologies and beliefs, but they never quarrel among them. They all live in harmony. Whenever all her children and grandchildren gather at Kundil house, it feels like a festival,” said Afsal Mayyeri, a local resident.
He said political parties often begin their election campaigns from Mariyammu’s house because of the large number of voters in the family.
On the Mother’s Day function on Sunday, Tirur MLA Kurukkoli Moideen honoured Mariyammu by draping her with a shawl. As a tribute to her enduring strength and motherhood, the family has planned another special gathering on Wednesday.
Mariyammu’s children are Subaida, Kareem, Suharabi, Salam, Razak, Babu, Kabeer, Vahab, Gafoor, Sakeena, Naseema, Sabira, Muni, Sulu, Nusaiba, Nusrath and Semi. Together, they form a family of 83 grandchildren, with the number crossing 100 when great-grandchildren are included.