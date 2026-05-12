Mother's Day shines brighter for Kerala matriarch with 17 children, over 100 descendants

MALAPPURAM: At 73, Tirur native Mariyammu stands as the matriarch of a family that spans generations. A mother of 17 children and grandmother (and great-grandmother) to more than 100 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her life of sacrifice, resilience and unconditional love was celebrated on Mother’s Day through a special event organised by her family and local residents.

Married at 14, Mariyammu gave birth to her first child when she was just 15. Today, her eldest daughter Subaida is 61 years old, while her youngest daughter Nusrat is 33.

For the septuagenarian, life was far from easy. Following the death of her husband Hiadru Musliyar 32 years ago, Mariyammu single-handedly raised her large family through determination, hard work and perseverance.

“I was married very young and became a mother soon. I always loved children and wished to have a big family. God granted my wish and blessed me with 17 children – 10 daughters and seven sons. Today, I am surrounded by my children, grandchildren and even great-grandchildren. Sometimes, I lose count of them,” Mariyammu said with a smile.

“My husband passed away when I was still young. After that, my children became my world. It was my responsibility to raise them and ensure they had a comfortable life. I worked hard and my sons supported me in every possible way. Today, all my daughters are married and settled, while my sons have built their homes on the same compound. Now, this is one big happy family,” she said.