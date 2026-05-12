Queueing vessels force Adani to fast-track Vizhinjam expansion

KOCHI: Operating at full capacity and witnessing vessels queueing outside during the height of the West Asia crisis, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) has moved to fast-track the phase II expansion of the Vizhinjam International Seaport, highlighting the port’s rapidly growing strategic relevance along global shipping routes.

The accelerated expansion comes at a time when disruptions in the Gulf region and congestion across parts of West Asia are reshaping maritime trade flows and pushing shipping lines to scout for alternative transshipment hubs. Vizhinjam, located barely 10 nautical miles from the busy international East-West shipping corridor connecting Europe, the Gulf and Asia, has emerged as a major beneficiary.

During the company’s Q4 FY26 earnings call, Adani Ports CEO Ashwani Gupta said the firm had decided not to wait for the originally planned timeline for the second phase after the port handled heavy transshipment traffic during the regional crisis.

“We are at 100% capacity at Vizhinjam already,” Gupta said while responding to an analyst. “In the West Asia crisis, we had many vessels waiting outside. So we are not waiting for phase 2, and we have kicked it off.”