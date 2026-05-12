Rain to intensify in Kerala from May 14

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Summer showers have intensified in the state, with many places receiving significant rain on Monday. Many areas in the Kannur, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, and Kottayam districts received widespread rain.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the rain is likely to intensify from Thursday. It has forecast isolated heavy rain in the state on Thursday and Friday following the formation of a low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal. It stated that the system is likely to intensify over the next 48 hours.

With the state expected to receive heavy rain on May 14 and 15, the IMD has issued yellow alerts for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Thursday, and yellow alerts for Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts on Friday.

The IMD has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds with speeds ranging from 30 kmph to 50 kmph at isolated places in Kerala till Saturday.

It also predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at one or two places over Kerala till Wednesday.