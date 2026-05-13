Kerala nurses win Florence Nightingale Awards 2026

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nursing professionals from Kerala have made the state proud by winning the National Florence Nightingale Awards 2026 in recognition of their meritorious work.

Among the awardees were major general Lisamma P V, additional director general of the Military Nursing Service (MNS), Manjumol V S, senior nursing officer at the Pangappara Government Medical College health unit, and Deepa Biju, assistant nursing superintendent at the National Academic Medical Organisation (NAMO) Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. In addition, Aysha Beebu K from Lakshadweep also received the award.

Major general Lisamma, hailing from Kollam, assumed the role of additional director general of MNS in May 2025. Her leadership and service have been widely recognised.

Manjumol’s citation highlighted her exceptional courage and presence of mind in critical situations, including her successful rescue of a psychiatric patient and saving a choking child. Her contributions to clinical practice were equally significant as of the development of Covid care guidelines and protocols for health workers.