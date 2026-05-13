Lightning kills four students, three injured in Kerala's Malappuram

MALAPPURAM: A routine evening outing turned tragic for seven friends after a lightning strike left four of them dead at the Panthallur hill viewpoint at Mankada in Malappuram on Tuesday.

The victims – all school and college students aged between 16 and 22 – were residents of Vellila, located around 6km from Mankada. Rahees, 20, Bahas, 18, Siyad, 16, and Fahad, 22, are the deceased. The three injured youths – Fahad’s brother Roshan, 20, Rahees’s brother Salmanul Faris, 21, and Ishath, 16 – are currently under treatment at a private hospital for burn injuries.

The tragedy unfolded between 5pm and 5.30pm at Kuranganchola viewpoint, a popular local haunt where youth from Vellila gather to watch the sunset.

According to the residents, the weather changed quickly on Tuesday evening, with cloudy skies giving way to heavy downpour, followed by massive lightning.

P Jamsheer, a neighbour of the students who was among the first responders, said: “The transition in weather was terrifyingly swift. It started raining heavily, followed by intense thunder and lightning. The seven friends were sitting on top of a rock, from where one can see far into the distance, when lightning struck.”