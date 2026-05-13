‘UDF govt should clarify stance on Sabarimala issue’: BJP MLA V Muraleedharan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Putting the incumbent UDF-led government in a spot even before taking office, senior BJP leader and Kazhakkoottam MLA-elect V Muraleedharan said that the new authorities should clarify their stance on the Sabarimala gold theft row.

“Both the BJP and Congress earlier had a similar take that the investigation in the Sabarimala gold theft case is not proceeding in the right direction. While this was the last nail in the coffin of the LDF government, the new government should announce its stance on the gold theft row,” he said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Leader’s Vision programme organised at the Press Club here, he urged that the cases taken against people, including former BJP state president K Surendran, during the Sabarimala women’s entry issue be dropped, as they were part of a vengeful approach.

Criticising the Congress for not announcing the chief minister, Muraleedharan said that the party’s internal tug of war has forced people to view politics with indignity.

“All other states which had elections during this time now have a government or at least know when one will be sworn in. But it is unfortunate that the front, which had a 100+ mandate, is not able to form a government here,” he commented.