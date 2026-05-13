Visited ‘kavu’ to study worship systems in Kerala, says P Jayarajan

KOZHIKODE: CPM state committee member P Jayarajan has clarified that he visited the famous ‘kavu’ at Kodungalloor not as a believer but as part of a study on non-Brahminical systems of worships in Kerala.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Jayarajan said the inputs he collected at the place of worship will be a part of his upcoming book ‘Sanatanikalude Hindutva Vazhikal’ (Hindutva ways of Sanatanis).

Significantly, Jayarajan used the term ‘kavu’ and not the word ‘temple’. There is an argument that ‘kavus’ in Kerala represent non-Brahminical practices, which are increasingly getting Brahminised.

The CPM leader said he had heard about the rituals in the ‘kavu’ but didn’t have an opportunity to see them in person.

He decided to pay a visit on his way to Ernakulam, Jayarajan said, adding that the Kozhikallu, Thavittumuthi and the idol of Vasoorimala at the ‘kavu’ are different from other places of worship.

“I interacted with the people there and argued with them on certain points,” Jayarajan said. “The inputs I gained will be a part of my book which will be released later this month,” he added.