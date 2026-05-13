‘Where are the notes?’: NEET fiasco throws students back into exam stress

KOCHI: The students who appeared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate examination were in for a shock on Tuesday as the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled it following allegations of a ‘guess paper’ leak.

Parents, students and coaching centres are now scrambling to reorganise and prepare again for the examination, the date of which will be announced later.

For NEET-UG 2026 held on May 3, approximately 1.1 lakh candidates registered from Kerala. The state is a major contributor to national participation, featuring in the top nine states that make up three-fourths of all aspirants.

“With the NEET exam over, the students had heaved a sigh of relief and entered vacation mode,” said Sukumaran Nair, a parent.

He had rented a house at Pala in Kottayam district to support his daughter who was studying at the Brilliant Study Centre.

“We vacated the house and returned home to our place in Kanhangad. She was happy with her performance this time and was expecting a good score. Now things have all changed,” he said.

Sukumaran and his wife had decided to be with their daughter in the weeks running up to the entrance date since she was getting stressed and anxious.

“The anxiety is back. The pressure that had built and was then released has now returned, manifold,” he said.

According to Bindu K, a parent from Kollam, students are now scrambling to get their notes together.

“The notes and books had been forgotten. My daughter is very worried. She said she has no idea where to start studying! It is a mess,” she added.

She pointed out that coaching centres have sent messages asking students to return for classes and model tests.

“They have even messaged information about online meetings to discuss the process,” she said.