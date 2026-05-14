After 20 years in Saudi jail, Kerala’s Abdul Rahim set to return home next week

KOZHIKODE: In the quiet pocket of Kodampuzha in Kozhikode’s Ramanattukara municipality, 76-year-old Pathu (Fathima) is counting down the days until her son returns home.

For the past two decades, Abdul Rahim, 44, the son of Pathu and the late Muhammad Kutty, has been languishing in a Saudi Arabian jail after being charged with murder. With just one week left for the completion of his 20-year sentence on May 20, his family house, Machillakath, is getting ready to bid adieu to years of uncertainty and welcome hope.

On November 28, 2006, Rahim had left for Saudi Arabia as a young, 24-year-old man with a dream of earning his way to a better future for him and his family. Scheduled to work as a driver in the West Asian nation, he landed in Riyadh. However, within a month, Rahim was incarcerated following the accidental death of Anas-al-Shahri, the 15-year-old son of his sponsor, Fayiz Abdullah Abdurahman al-Shahri.

Anas, who was paralysed from the neck down, used to depend on a specialised device for food and water. Rahim accidentally struck the device fitted on Anas’s neck while travelling in the car, resulting in the teen’s death.

Sentenced to death in 2012, Rahim’s only hope lay in ‘Diyat’, or blood money. In an unprecedented display of compassion, the global Malayali community united to raise a staggering 15 million Saudi Riyals (approximately Rs 34 crore) to secure a pardon for Rahim under private rights.