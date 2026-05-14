Congress workers gather outside V D Satheesan residence as party awaits Kerala CM candidate announcement

KOCHI: Congress party workers in and around Ernakulam were eagerly awaiting the final word from the high command regarding the announcement of the Congress’s chief ministerial candidate.

On Wednesday morning, as soon as they received hints that the announcement would happen soon, thousands of party workers rushed to Desom near Aluva.

The residence of the Leader of the Opposition, V D Satheesan, witnessed a huge crowd. Most of them were tired and exhausted from the crowd, the weather, and the 10-day wait for the chief ministerial decision, and all they wanted to know was this; who will be the CM? Outside the house, they discussed what was happening in the party in the past few days and watched the latest news reports on YouTube.

“Who deserves to be the CM of Kerala more than VDS? 10 years ago, the party was struggling. We didn’t have the public’s support. His work and initiatives helped the party win 102 seats. We won by-elections, local body elections, and assembly elections. We cannot forget his contributions to the growth of this party,” said Azeez Maampilly, a Congress worker from Kothamangalam. He had been waiting in front of Satheesan’s house since morning.

All throughout the day, Satheesan stayed inside his house, not coming out or greeting the party workers, his supporters who had been raising slogans for him.