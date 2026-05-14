CPM leadership rules out anti-incumbency, flags organisational lapses behind Kerala poll defeat

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: There was no anti-incumbency sentiment against the Left government in Kerala, the CPM party secretariat observed in its report following the LDF’s defeat in the assembly elections.

Placed before the two-day state committee meet that began on Wednesday, the report looked into the organisational lapses that may have contributed to the people’s verdict.

The secretariat felt it was necessary to find out why people voted against the Left, even after the government’s many development and welfare measures.

The state committee meet saw criticism being aired against the leadership, specifically, against its failure to address inner-party issues.

Open discussions held at the meeting pointed out that drastic and comprehensive changes were necessary. It is learnt that the discussions were not aimed at targeting any single leader.

Some of those who spoke at the meeting said it was necessary to find out why the masses, including CPM cadre, voted against the LDF. They also called for critical introspection by each leader.

In an apparent reference to CPI, the leaders said some issues within the Left front contributed to loss of public trust.

Open remarks by the CPI, especially on issues like PM Shri, placed CPM under a cloud of suspicion, and the UDF was able to cash in on it.

More than criticism by CPI leaders, their public statements lent credibility to the UDF’s ‘deal’ allegations, and that talks of KC(M) leaving LDF created an impression that minorities could remain in the front.

This, too, led to consolidation in UDF’s favour, the leaders said.