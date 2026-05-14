From ‘Vismayam’ to ‘Daivaniyogam’: The rise of V D Satheesan

The word that perhaps best defined V D Satheesan through the 2026 election campaign was “Vismayam”—wonder, amazement. It was a word he deployed repeatedly while attacking the ruling CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF), springing surprise after surprise in a campaign that steadily altered the political mood in Kerala.

There were the political shocks: leaders and fellow travellers from the Left drifting towards the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), disgruntled voices within the ruling camp finding space in Satheesan’s expanding opposition platform, and social groups once alienated from the Congress returning to the fold. Leaders like Aisha Potty from the CPM and former LDF ally P V Anvar becoming politically aligned with the anti-LDF camp symbolised the churn he managed to engineer.

Five years ago, few would have predicted that the Congress, reduced to just 21 seats in the Assembly in 2021, would storm back to power with a commanding 102-seat mandate. Fewer still would have imagined that the man leading that resurgence would be someone who had never held ministerial office even once.

And yet, after ten days of intense lobbying, factional manoeuvring and suspense in New Delhi, the Congress high command finally named V D Satheesan as Kerala’s 13th Chief Minister.

In his very first press conference after being elected leader of the Congress Legislature Party, Satheesan called his elevation “Daivaniyogam”—God's plan.

The phrase was strikingly personal. It also captured the improbable nature of his rise.