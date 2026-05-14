Kerala’s new Congress government inherits debt, discontent and rising BJP challenge

Keralam witnessed a strong mandate in favour of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in the recently concluded Assembly elections. However, the fact that it took nine days for the Congress party to zero in on and announce the chief ministerial pick just as well demonstrates the bickering for power and the factional feuds deeply ensconced within the grand old party. But good sense prevailed in the end, and the party settled on VD Satheesan. Of the three who were in the race for the CM's post — KC Venugopal, Ramesh Chennithala and VD Satheesan — the party appears to have made the best pick. Beyond factional feuds, Satheesan is someone who enjoys the support of a wider section of the people.

For one, according to Rejimon Kuttappan, an independent journalist, Satheesan is someone who, as the Leader of the Opposition, has been on the ground during the last five years fighting against the "anti-people" stance of the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front government spearheaded by Pinarayi Vijayan. For instance, he met ASHA workers who were on a prolonged protest demanding better wages, retirement benefits and recognition as government employees, and expressed solidarity with them.

"I don't think he will repeat the same mistakes the Pinarayi Vijayan government committed," he noted.