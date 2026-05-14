Muslim League digs in for Satheesan as stage shifts to Thiruvananthapuram

MALAPPURAM: Senior Muslim League leader P K Kunhalikutty on Wednesday said the party is awaiting a final decision from Delhi on the chief ministerial candidate, while making it clear that the IUML remains firmly behind V D Satheesan for the top post.

Speaking after the IUML leadership meeting, he said the party’s core committee had authorised Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal to take decisions on the political developments that follow.

He also dismissed concerns over any administrative paralysis in the state due to the delay in announcing the chief minister.

“The decision will not be delayed. It is a serious and responsible matter,” Kunhalikutty said. Rejecting allegations of a governance vacuum, he said there was no question of an administrative standstill.

“This is only a normal phase. Officials are aware that the UDF will form the government. There is no need for concern.”

However, sources said strong dissatisfaction surfaced during the meeting over the continued delay in finalising the candidate.

The meeting reportedly reiterated that the party’s stand backing Satheesan should remain under any circumstance.

The League leadership had conveyed that public sentiment within the UDF strongly favours Satheesan for the chief minister’s post. Several senior League leaders and MLAs openly expressed concern over the delay, warning that prolonged uncertainty could trigger serious political repercussions within the coalition.

“The League leadership has stood firmly behind Satheesan as Kerala’s next chief minister. Both leaders and grassroots workers are deeply disappointed over the delay in announcing the CM. We have strongly communicated our stand to the AICC observers and are expecting a positive response,” a senior IUML source told TNIE.