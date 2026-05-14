‘People will not forgive’: Posters in Wayanad tear into Rahul, Priyanka

KALPETTA: As discussions over the chief minister’s post continue within the Congress, posters targeting Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi surfaced in different parts of Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, triggering political controversy.

The posters carried sharp criticism against the Gandhi family and senior Congress leader K C Venugopal. One of the messages read: “KC may carry your bag, but the people of Kerala will not forgive you.” Another warned leaders against treating Wayanad as merely a “safe seat” for electoral victories.

Posters appeared near the MP office at Karassery in Kozhikode, which falls under the Wayanad constituency, and along roads leading to the DCC office in Wayanad district. Soon after news of the posters spread, many of them were removed.

The posters stated that Wayanad had stood with Rahul Gandhi and later Priyanka Gandhi after setbacks in Amethi, but the constituency should not be viewed merely as a politically convenient seat. Slogans such as “No more climbing the Wayanad pass for a safe seat” and “Forget Wayanad” were also displayed.

The controversy comes amid growing resentment among Congress and Muslim League workers over the support extended by three Congress MLAs from Wayanad to K C Venugopal during the ongoing leadership discussions. The disagreement has also spilled onto social media platforms in recent days.

The posters further warned that ignoring public sentiment would have “serious consequences” and claimed that “Wayanad too could become another Amethi.”

It remains unclear who was behind the posters.