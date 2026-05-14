Pinarayi to release book by Jayarajan on May 20

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The controversies surrounding the visit of senior CPM leader P Jayarajan to Kodungalloor temple have brought into focus his new book, Sanatanikalude Hindutva Vazhikal (Hindutva ways of Sanatanis). CPM politburo member Pinarayi Vijayan will release the book, brought out by CPM-run Chintha Publishers, at AKG Hall in Kannur on May 20.

The book takes a critical view of what’s termed as Sanatana Dharma and the socio-political debates under its cover. In it, Jayarajan takes a look into “how the Hindu right wing has been indulging in a deliberate and targeted political discourse through debates over Sanatana principles.”

“The concept of divinity and faith have existed by constantly modifying such understandings,” Jayarajan points out in the book.

The chapters include ‘Repetition of the grand design’, ‘Sreenarayana Guru: a rereading’, ‘Ambedkar and Sanatana Dharma’, ‘Gandhi assassination of Sanatanis’, ‘Rational thoughts of Chattambi Swamikal’, ‘Diversities in places of worship’, among others.