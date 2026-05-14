RailOne glitches leave passengers stranded despite all-in-one promise of Indian Railways app

KOLLAM: One app, for all things train. That was the promise. But nearly a year since the Indian Railways launched RailOne, passengers are still waiting for the all-in-one platform to work reliably, in real time.

Launched in July 2025 as a single-window solution for rail services, RailOne was projected to simplify travel for millions. Users, however, continue to report persistent glitches and inaccuracies that raise serious questions about its reliability.

A visit by the TNIE to the Kollam Junction railway station revealed a telling example. While attempting to book a ticket from Kollam to Ernakulam Town on April 24 at 6am, the app showed no trains available for the next three hours. Enquiries at the station, however, confirmed that services were available during the same period.

Tatkal bookings have emerged as a particular pain point. Technical glitches after payment leave users uncertain about ticket confirmation, causing confusion and at times financial loss. Ansuman Satapathy, a rail enthusiast described repeated failures, saying the app remains stuck on a loading screen for minutes before showing tickets as unavailable. This affects ordinary passengers, he said.

Vishakh Kochiyil, a travel agent from Malappuram, said the app is user-friendly in design but bugs surface repeatedly during bookings.

“We are required to create a separate user ID instead of using the existing IRCTC account even though both are under the same parent organisation,” he said.

On tatkal bookings, he noted that the app often continues to show a loading screen even after payment is completed.

“By the time users realise something is wrong and go back, tickets may not get booked, leaving them in doubt,” he added.