Supporters leave Ramesh Chennithala's residence disappointed as Congress delays Kerala CM announcement

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Workers who thronged senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala’s house were full of expectations on Wednesday evening.

Not just party workers, but even Jyothikumar Chamakkala, the MLA-elect from Pathanapuram, and people of all age groups were present at the leader’s house.

Many of them, including Congress leader Malayinkeezhu Venugopal , were seen engaged in animated discussions and waiting in anticipation of the good news.

However, eagerness turned to confusion and disappointment 10 minutes later when it was announced that the high command will declare the chief minister on Thursday.

“The announcement will be made only tomorrow, you can leave,” said a leader.

Soon after AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh’s formal announcement in Delhi, the workers gathered at Chennithala’s residence began trickling out.

Some kept checking their mobile phones or made calls every few minutes, trying to get the latest update. A few were even seen sharing social media posts in favour of Chennithala, but the confusion was evident in their body language. Anxious workers, who got increasingly frustrated over time, were also spotted on the premises.

“Why can’t they announce the decision, whatever it may be, soon? The delay is giving the impression that the leadership is incapable of making a final call,” said a disgruntled party worker.

A number of supporters continued to stay put near the house for some time. Later, they too started to disperse, only to form small groups in nearby tea shops and engage in discussions. Soon, the police officers who were deployed at the junction before Chennithala’s home began redirecting the traffic after the crowd thinned.