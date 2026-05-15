Congress 'bowed down' to League in Kerala CM pick: BJP

KOCHI: Taking a jab at the Congress high command for selecting V D Satheesan as the Kerala chief minister, the BJP state leadership alleged that the era of Muslim League and Jamaat-e-Islami has started in Kerala. Alleging that the Congress bowed down to Muslim League, former BJP state president K Surendran said, “63 is lesser than 22”, referring to the seats won by the Congress and IUML, respectively, in the assembly election.

“Prime Minister Modi had said Congress is the New Muslim League and today the Congress proved it,” said BJP state general secretary Anoop Antony. “Today, V D Satheesan became CM solely because of the strong backing of the Muslim League. For the next five years, the Kerala government will just be Muslim League. Leaders who do not protect the interests of the IUML have no place in Congress. The IUML has become the Supreme high command of the Congress,” he wrote on social media.

BJP state general secretary M T Ramesh said, “It has been proven once again that Muslim League and Panakkad House are the high command of Congress. The selection of the chief minister proves that the Congress high command has bowed down to IUML.”

BJP’s social media handles alleged that the League has succeeded in getting a puppet that dances to their tune as the CM.

Senior BJP leader N Hari alleged that the slogans raised at a march organised by the League in Thodupuzha to celebrate the selection of the CM exposed its designs.