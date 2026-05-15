In span of 10 days, 'Team UDF' unity takes a hit over Kerala CM selection row

KOZHIKODE: The prolonged discussions and controversies over the selection of the chief minister have seriously damaged the unity within the UDF, denting the idea of ‘Team UDF’ coined by chief minister-designate V D Satheesan.

The greatest casualty is that some groups within the Congress have started looking at the IUML, the second biggest coalition partner, with suspicion after the latter aggressively supported Satheesan. The K C Venugopal group strongly believes that it was the League that spoiled the chances of the AICC general secretary, despite him having the support of the party high command until the last moment.

The discomfort expressed by Congress leaders like MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan over IUML’s ‘unnecessary meddling’ in the Congress’ internal issues is likely to get intense in the coming days. The KC group suspects that the IUML had a role in creating the narrative that popular sentiment is against him. League’s insistence on honouring ‘public sentiment’ is being interpreted as a ploy to thwart Venugopal’s chances. The presence of IUML workers in protests in various parts of Kerala in support of Satheesan has also infuriated the KC group.

The wholehearted support of IUML was crucial in some Congress candidates’ victory in CPM strongholds in Malabar region. However, to their dismay, the IUML workers witnessed these MLAs rallying behind Venugopal. This forced them to come down heavily on the Congress leaders.