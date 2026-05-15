Kerala CM-designate V D Satheesan to cut convoy size, calls VIP culture ‘burden on exchequer’

One of the first decisions taken by Kerala Chief Minister-designate V D Satheesan after being named to the post was to restrict his convoy to the minimum number of vehicles, a move that marks a sharp contrast with the large motorcade used by his predecessor, which had drawn criticism from several quarters.

Speaking to reporters after a joint meeting with various religious leaders, Satheesan said he did not intend to criticise his predecessors, but argued that the “treasury would not be able to bear the burden of such extravagance”.

“Those before me may have needed it, I do not,” he also said.

He added that since he will hold Z-plus category security as Chief Minister, he has requested the police to ensure minimum disruption.

“So, I have asked the police to provide the minimum possible security convoy. As few vehicles as possible. The very minimum. I have also asked them not to trouble people on the road when I am travelling,” Satheesan said.