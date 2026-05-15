Kerala CM-designate V D Satheesan to cut convoy size, calls VIP culture ‘burden on exchequer’

One of the first decisions taken by Kerala Chief Minister-designate V D Satheesan after being named to the post was to restrict his convoy to the minimum number of vehicles, a move that marks a sharp contrast with the large motorcade used by his predecessor, which had drawn criticism from several quarters.
Speaking to reporters after a joint meeting with various religious leaders, Satheesan said he did not intend to criticise his predecessors, but argued that the “treasury would not be able to bear the burden of such extravagance”.
“Those before me may have needed it, I do not,” he also said.
He added that since he will hold Z-plus category security as Chief Minister, he has requested the police to ensure minimum disruption.
“So, I have asked the police to provide the minimum possible security convoy. As few vehicles as possible. The very minimum. I have also asked them not to trouble people on the road when I am travelling,” Satheesan said.
He said excessive security display would not only be unnecessary but would also invite criticism.
He added that if he travelled in a grand manner, people might not express it openly but would “make fun of him privately”.
“Furthermore, if we show extravagance, those below us will also and the treasury of the state will not be able to bear that burden,” he said.
Satheesan also said he would not purchase a new official car and would instead use whatever vehicle is available, regardless of its colour.
“If I buy a new car, no problem will be caused to the exchequer. But, it will send a wrong message to the administrative system. Also when the financial position is so bad as it is currently, we should set an example by reducing extravagance as much as possible,” he said.
Party sources earlier said Satheesan had instructed that only a pilot vehicle and an escort vehicle should accompany his official car, and that road traffic should not be blocked during his movement.
His decision marks a significant departure from the VIP culture associated with ministers, including motorcades of more than 10 vehicles seen during the tenure of former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
Even former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy was known for avoiding large convoys, unlike Vijayan.
After the meeting with religious leaders, Satheesan said Kerala’s religious unity was a defining feature of the state.
“These religious leaders have always stood together in the face of any conflict and given a message of communal harmony and against divisive campaigns.”
“I am thankful to them for coming here and giving me their blessings. Their dreams are definitely a secular Kerala without any divisive campaigns. To create such a secular Kerala, I humbly seek their support,” he said.
He also said there would be no change in the commitment by religious leaders to oppose communal and divisive campaigns.
Satheesan added that he believed he had reached the Chief Minister’s post due to collective prayers and described it as a “divine assignment” when he first addressed the media after the AICC announced his name as Chief Minister-designate.