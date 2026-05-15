NSS livid, SNDP measured; both uneasy over Kerala CM pick

KOTTAYAM: Close on the heels of Congress high command naming V D Satheesan as the Kerala chief minister, the NSS and SNDP Yogam, two influential Hindu community organisations, voiced their strong dissatisfaction with the decision.

While NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair conveyed his frustration and anger, asserting that high command had capitulated to the IUML, SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan took a more measured approach, stating that both K C Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala were deserving candidates.

“If this was the decision, there was no need for any delay and make people suffer. The decision contravenes democratic principles, as Congress did not adhere to proper procedures in selecting a chief minister. In short, it must be said the Congress has surrendered to the League,” Nair said, warning of IUML’s meddling in all spheres of governance of the upcoming government.

Nair also lashed out at the Congress high command for its lack of propriety in decision making.

“The delay in reaching a decision by the high command exacerbated the situation. The selection process failed to adhere to democratic standards or etiquette. This was not the approach it should have taken. Had the necessary criteria been met, the delay might have been justified. However, none of the criteria has been fulfilled,” he said.

Vellappally attributed the victory to UDF’s teamwork, highlighting Venugopal as its architect.