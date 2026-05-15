Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan backs VD Satheesan, calls for strong UDF team

Senior Congress leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan on Friday expressed confidence in Chief Minister-designate VD Satheesan, saying he possesses the vision, competence and leadership required to head the new government.
Speaking to a television channel, Radhakrishnan stressed that the incoming administration must be backed by a strong and efficient team capable of meeting the high expectations of the people following the UDF’s emphatic electoral victory.
“The captain, along with the central leadership, has to decide the team. It should consist of capable and committed individuals who can work effectively for the people,” he said.
He cautioned that the new government must distinguish itself from previous administrations and deliver visible change.
“People have placed huge expectations on the UDF after this victory. A collective effort is needed to fulfil those hopes. Only then will people feel that a new Kerala is emerging. If it becomes a repetition of the previous government, public expectations will be affected, and that will not work in our favour,” he said.
Echoing similar sentiments, Congress MP Rajmohan Unnithan said Satheesan should constitute a strong cabinet to reinforce the faith reposed in the leadership by the people of Kerala.
Radhakrishnan also downplayed the debate over “important” portfolios, saying the effectiveness of governance depends more on the ability and commitment of the individual handling a department.
“What matters is how efficiently a person carries forward the responsibilities entrusted to them. Every department should function in the interest of the people,” he said.
When asked about his own role in the new government, the senior Congress leader said he would abide by whatever decision the party leadership takes.
“I come from a humble background and do not aspire for any major ministerial position. What matters is moving forward while addressing the needs and expectations of the people,” he said.
On reports of internal differences within the Congress over the chief ministerial choice, Radhakrishnan said differing opinions existed only before the leadership took a final call.
“Once the decision was made, there was complete unity. There has been no dissenting voice. That is the strength of Team UDF. In a democracy, differing opinions before a decision are natural,” he said.
Addressing speculation surrounding senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, including his absence from the Congress Legislature Party meeting, Radhakrishnan clarified that Chennithala had travelled to Guruvayoor as part of his regular monthly visit to the temple town. He added that Chennithala had formally extended support to Satheesan and congratulated him after the leadership announcement.
Asked whether Chennithala should be included in the cabinet, Radhakrishnan reiterated that the final decision rests with the chief minister-designate and the Congress high command.
Meanwhile, Unnithan rejected claims that Chennithala had been sidelined by the party, pointing to the numerous positions he has held during his political career. He noted that Chennithala had served as Kerala Students Union president, Youth Congress leader at both state and national levels, MLA at the age of 25, minister at 27, multiple-term MP, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president for nine years, Home Minister in the Oommen Chandy government, and Leader of the Opposition from 2016 to 2021.
“There can be no dispute about the respect and responsibilities the party has given Chennithala over the years,” Unnithan said, adding that the party leadership and the chief minister would ultimately decide his future role.
The All India Congress Committee on Thursday officially named Satheesan as Kerala’s next chief minister. He was subsequently elected leader of the Congress Legislature Party by party MLAs.
Besides Satheesan, Chennithala and K C Venugopal were also considered for the top post.
The new government will be sworn in on May 18.
(With inputs from PTI)