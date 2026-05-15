Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan backs VD Satheesan, calls for strong UDF team

Senior Congress leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan on Friday expressed confidence in Chief Minister-designate VD Satheesan, saying he possesses the vision, competence and leadership required to head the new government.

Speaking to a television channel, Radhakrishnan stressed that the incoming administration must be backed by a strong and efficient team capable of meeting the high expectations of the people following the UDF’s emphatic electoral victory.

“The captain, along with the central leadership, has to decide the team. It should consist of capable and committed individuals who can work effectively for the people,” he said.

He cautioned that the new government must distinguish itself from previous administrations and deliver visible change.

“People have placed huge expectations on the UDF after this victory. A collective effort is needed to fulfil those hopes. Only then will people feel that a new Kerala is emerging. If it becomes a repetition of the previous government, public expectations will be affected, and that will not work in our favour,” he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Congress MP Rajmohan Unnithan said Satheesan should constitute a strong cabinet to reinforce the faith reposed in the leadership by the people of Kerala.

Radhakrishnan also downplayed the debate over “important” portfolios, saying the effectiveness of governance depends more on the ability and commitment of the individual handling a department.

“What matters is how efficiently a person carries forward the responsibilities entrusted to them. Every department should function in the interest of the people,” he said.

When asked about his own role in the new government, the senior Congress leader said he would abide by whatever decision the party leadership takes.

“I come from a humble background and do not aspire for any major ministerial position. What matters is moving forward while addressing the needs and expectations of the people,” he said.