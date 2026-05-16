99.07% students pass SSLC exam; full A+ holders drop by over 50%

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A success rate of 99.07% was recorded in the SSLC exam 2026, the results of which were announced here on Friday. Of the 4.14 lakh regular students who appeared for the exam, 4.10 lakh passed. The pass percentage this year denoted a marginal dip of 0.43% compared to the success rate of 99.95% registered last year.

Notably, the number of students who secured A+ grade in all subjects dropped by more than 50% compared to previous year. From 61,449, full A+ holders in 2025, the figure nosedived to 30,514 this year.

General education secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph, who announced the results, said the revised curriculum introduced in 2025-26 and new pattern of question papers could be the reasons for the sharp drop. The department will further analyse the results in detail, she added.

Of those eligible for higher studies, 2.08 lakh were boys and 2.01 lakh were girls. Girls posted a higher success rate of 99.22% compared to boys whose overall pass percentage was 98.93.

The number of girls who secured full A+ was 20,771, more than twice the number of boys, whose tally stood at 9,743. As many as 2,105 schools registered 100% success rate. These included 767 government schools, 930 aided schools and 408 unaided schools. A total of 251 students had appeared in the private category under the old scheme. Of them, 189 became eligible for higher studies, posting a success rate of 75.3.

A total of 38,535 students from the Scheduled Caste category passed the exam with an overall success rate of 97.82%. As many as 7022 Scheduled Tribe category students became eligible for higher studies with an overall pass percentage of 97.91.