IUML pushes hard for five berths in Satheesan cabinet

MALAPPURAM: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has taken an uncompromising stand on securing five ministerial berths in the new UDF Cabinet, while also pushing to reclaim all the key portfolios it controlled in the 2011 government.

High-stakes discussions between UDF allies, which began on Friday night and continued into Saturday morning, are expected to determine the final allocation of Cabinet berths, portfolios and ministerial nominees.

IUML state president Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal joined the party’s top brass, including national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty in Thiruvananthapuram for negotiations with the UDF leadership. Following the UDF meeting, the League leadership will convene a core committee meeting to finalise the party’s ministerial list and portfolio demands.

Vengara MLA K M Shaji made it clear that the League is unwilling to surrender any of the influential departments it handled in the 2011 UDF government. “We have won 22 seats and we are entitled to all five ministerial berths. We expect to retain the same portfolios, including education. The party is also considering merging the general education and higher education departments into a single powerful ministry,” Shaji told TNIE.

According to party sources, Eranad MLA P K Basheer, Vengara MLA Shaji and Mannarkkad MLA N Shamsudheen have almost secured cabinet positions in the team to be led by Kunhalikutty. Kuttiady MLA Parakkal Abdulla and Manjeshwar MLA A K M Ashraf are also being considered if the League succeeds in securing a fifth berth.