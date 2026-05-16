Kerala students develop AI-powered specs to convert sign language into text, speech

KOCHI: Being unable to communicate with others seamlessly is a big problem. Frustrating at most. One that people with speech and hearing impairment face when conversing with an able-bodied person. Hence, imagine if people with hearing or speech impairments could get their hands on a device that converts the sign language that they use into text or speech. It would be wonderful, wouldn’t it? Such a device has been developed by a team of students from Saint GITS College of Engineering in Kottayam. And they have won a prize for the unique, innovative device.

SignVisor, the device, was developed as a final-year project by the fourth-year BTech Computer Science students. But what is SignVisor? Sharlet George Kurien, a member of the four-member team, explains, “It is a smart glass interface for sign language translation.

It is a pair of spectacles. But a smart one at that.” When the team was looking for ideas for the final-year project, they wanted to come up with one that was socially relevant. “When it comes to hearing or speech-impaired people, communication is one big task. Though they know sign language, it is not necessary that the people with whom they communicate necessarily understand it. So we wanted to come up with a device that would remove this hurdle,” he said.

Their SignVisor now provides the solution. “A speech or hearing-impaired person can use the smart glass, which has been fitted with sensors that would convert the sign language into a multimedia format. The spectacles will be worn by the hearing and speech-impaired person,” said Sharlet. According to him, the goal is to aid the special needs communities in education, healthcare, and daily life.