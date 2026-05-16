KPSTA urges Kerala CM-designate Satheesan to retain education portfolio with Congress

Office bearers of the Kerala Pradesh School Teachers Association (KPSTA) on Saturday met Chief Minister-designate V D Satheesan and urged that the education portfolio be retained by the Congress party in the new government.

The KPSTA, a teachers’ organisation affiliated with the Congress, said it had faced difficulties in the past when the education department was allocated to alliance partners despite the Congress leading the government.

In the previous UDF government headed by former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, the education portfolio was held by the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

KPSTA state associate general secretary T U Sadath told reporters that the association leaders conveyed their demand during the meeting with Satheesan.

"As a mainstream teachers' association, we face issues when the Congress comes to power and the education ministry is given to ally parties," he said.

He added that the association had recently passed a resolution at its state camp seeking that the education portfolio be retained by the Congress.

"We have formally informed the Chief Minister-designate about that," Sadath said.

Recently, the BJP also demanded that the education portfolio not be allocated to IUML and that it be handled by the Congress.

Discussions on portfolio allocation are expected to be concluded after talks among UDF allies in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

The Kerala cabinet will comprise 21 ministers, including the Chief Minister.

(With inputs from PTI)