Mahila Morcha protests 'delay' in implementing UDF's free bus travel promise

KASARGOD: On a day Chief Minister-designate V D Satheesan was busy meeting leaders, members of Mahila Morcha — BJP’s women’s wing — assembled at the Kasaragod KSRTC bus station on Friday, calling out his name and asking about the fate of his promise of free bus travel for women on KSRTC buses. A similar protest was held in Kozhikode where Mahila Morcha members refused to buy tickets on a KSRTC bus.

Free bus travel for women on KSRTC buses is one of the five flagship welfare programmes announced by the Congress under its Indira Guarantee campaign. Nevertheless, the protest earned ridicule on social media with users questioning its timing.

Led by Kasaragod district BJP president M L Ashwini, members of the Mahila Morcha gathered at the bus station and raised slogans against the Congress’ failure to implement the scheme. They recalled Satheesan’s poll promise that the programme would be launched by May 15.

The protesters attempted to board a bus demanding free travel, but the crew refused to operate the service, after which the women staged a sit-in at the entrance of the bus station. When the police warned that they would be arrested for blocking the movement of buses, the women planned a march to the Town police station. Meanwhile, the cops detained Ashwini and took her to the police station.

In Kozhikode, BJP state secretary Anjana led the protest. The Mahila Morcha members boarded a KSRTC bus and travelled without taking tickets to register their protest against the delay in implementing free bus travel for women.

But the timing of the protest appeared odd, with bystanders muffling their laughter.

However, social media did not hold back. Taking to Ashwini’s Facebook page, some users asked how can a policy decision be passed even before the government’s formation.