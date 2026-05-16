No KC group in Congress, says Venugopal

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal turned emotional as he responded to media queries upon his arrival to the state on Friday. Dismissing reports about the existence of a “KC group” in the party, the senior Congress leader asked, “Haven’t I been dragged through the mud enough?”

“There is nothing left now. You have torn into everything possible. Isn’t that enough?”

The Alappuzha MP, who arrived in Thiruvananthapuram in the evening, received a roaring reception from Congress MLAs-elect, leaders and workers. KPCC president Sunny Joseph, working president P C Vishnunadh, besides leaders V S Sivakumar and T Siddique were among those who reached the airport to receive Venugopal.

On media queries regarding senior leader Ramesh Chennithala’s absence from the UDF leadership meeting, Venugopal said the new cabinet formation will be a smooth process.

“All Congress leaders in Kerala are disciplined leaders who will abide by the party’s decision. The cabinet formation and portfolio distribution will be decided jointly by the KPCC president and the chief minister-designate,” he said.