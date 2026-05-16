Panchayat to pave green path to clear Munnar's traffic, waste woes

IDUKKI: The serpentine queue of vehicles lacing the narrow roads of the hill station of Munnar has become a familiar scenario during peak tourism season.

To tackle the issue, taking cues from neighbouring Kanthalloor’s model of tourism — which won the Union government’s Gold award for best rural tourism project in 2023 — the Munnar panchayat has decided to introduce a green entry fee system in the hill station.

As part of the long-term plan to manage mounting traffic congestion and waste issues, the panchayat has also decided to introduce jeep shuttle service.

The decision was taken at the panchayat committee meeting held on Wednesday. Panchayat president S Vijayakumar said green check posts will be set up at three major entry points — Chatta Munnar, Old Munnar and the toll gate area on the Munnar-Devikulam route — to regulate vehicle entry and eventually collect a fee from tourists entering the town.

“Further decisions, including the fee amount, will be taken after discussions with the concerned departments,” Vijayakumar said.

The panchayat is also planning to reduce the entry of heavy tourist vehicles into the town by introducing a decentralised transport system. Under the proposal, tourists arriving in large buses will be dropped at designated points and shifted to smaller vehicles such as jeeps to visit major destinations, including Meesapulimala.

The system was recently tested with tourists arriving through the KSRTC Budget Tourism package, who were transported by jeep from the old Munnar depot to Rhodo Mansion near Meesapulimala.