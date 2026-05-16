Pregnant woman dies after moving car catches fire in Kozhikode, husband critical

KOZHIKODE: A late-night accident in Kozhikode claimed the life of a pregnant woman after the car she was travelling in caught fire while in motion on Friday.

The deceased is Sona, a native of Kakkarammukku. Her husband Rijin Lal suffered severe burns and has been admitted to Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode. Hospital sources said his condition remains critical.

The incident occurred at Cheruvannur near Perambra around 9pm, when the couple was returning home after visiting a hospital. According to eyewitnesses, smoke began rising from the front portion of the vehicle while it was moving. Sensing danger, Lal quickly exited the car.

However, the situation escalated within seconds as the car reportedly got locked suddenly, leaving Sona trapped inside. Moments later, the vehicle burst into flames and exploded, local residents said.

Hearing the blast, people from nearby areas rushed to the spot and attempted to put out the fire by pouring water. Fire and Rescue Services personnel soon arrived and managed to extinguish the blaze. Sona’s body was later recovered from the rear seat of the vehicle. Lal was found by locals lying in a nearby field, apparently after collapsing into a water-filled ditch and was soon rushed to hospital.