Vandana Das murder convict moves Kerala HC challenging life sentence

KOCHI: G Sandeep, who was sentenced to life imprisonment in the murder of Dr Vandana Das inside the Taluk Hospital, Kottarakkara, approached the High Court on Friday challenging the verdict of the Additional Sessions Court, Kollam.

The appeal stated that the trial court accepted the uncorroborated testimony of interested witnesses without judicially appreciating the evidence. It further contended that the court failed to properly assess Sandeep’s exact mental condition and also failed to appreciate the evidence of the consultant expert attached to the Mental Health Centre, Thiruvananthapuram.

The plea further argued that immediate medical support was not provided to the deceased despite facilities being available at the nearby hospital.

According to the defence, the delay in providing immediate medical attention aggravated the injuries of the victim and ultimately led to her death.