VD Satheesan's first electoral defeat sparked a friendship that lasted over four decades

ALAPPUZHA: Long before he became Kerala’s chief minister, V D Satheesan tasted his very first electoral defeat in student politics, at the hands of an Alappuzha native whose friendship he continues to cherish more than four decades later.

The story dates back to March 1, 1985, when the first-ever union election of Mahatma Gandhi University were held. Satheesan, a degree student at Sacred Heart College, Thevara, contested for the post of the union chairman representing the KSU.

Standing against him was Antony M John, a resident of Mangalath in Alappuzha’s Kaithavan and a postgraduate student of St Berchmans College, Changanassery. Antony was the joint candidate backed by the KSC and SFI.

“A total of 115 councillors from 58 affiliated colleges cast their votes. Senior student leaders of the time actively campaigned for us. Leaders such as Joseph Vazhakkan, C K Jeevan and Ajay Tharayil canvassed votes for Satheesan, while the then KSC president Dijo Kappan and SFI leader V Sivankutty spearheaded my campaign,” recalled Antony.