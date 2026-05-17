Congress govt in Kerala face intense race for advocate general, director general of prosecution posts

KOCHI: Soon after the declaration of V D Satheesan as the chief minister, with cabinet members expected to be announced shortly, intense discussions are under way within legal and political circles over key law officer appointments, including the posts of Advocate General and Director General of Prosecution.

Several prominent senior lawyers have emerged as frontrunners to succeed Advocate General Gopalakrishna Kurup, who served as AG during the previous LDF government. Senior Advocates George Poonthottam and Jaju Babu are among the leading contenders.

Deliberations are also progressing over the appointment of the next Director General of Prosecution as the new government moves to reshape its legal leadership. Congress leader and former Director General of Prosecutions T Asaf Ali is considered the prime candidate for the post.

Sources revealed that decisions regarding the appointments of the Advocate General and Director General of Prosecution are likely to be announced during the first cabinet meeting. Leaders associated with the Indian Lawyers’ Congress said the appointment of the Advocate General remains the Chief Minister’s prerogative, as the person selected for the post should be someone trusted by the CM.

George Poonthottam, a well-known senior advocate practising constitutional and service law at the Kerala High Court and considered a strong contender for the Advocate General’s post, told TNIE that he has not yet received any communication regarding the matter. His strong connections with the Congress party, having served as general secretary of the Kerala Students Union and a former state committee member of the Youth Congress, are factors working in his favour.

Besides, he has represented V D Satheesan and Ramesh Chennithala in several writ petitions and public interest litigations.Over the past decade, Poonthottam has appeared for petitioners in several cases that put the Pinarayi Vijayan government under pressure before the Kerala High Court.