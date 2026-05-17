INTERVIEW| In future, it will be Congress vs BJP in Kerala, says MLA-elect B B Gopakumar

BJP has been on a Christian outreach for a while. The poll results show it failed to yield results...

The term Christian outreach is a media creation. We are a party that interacts with all sections of people. We only oppose certain extreme agendas. BJP shares good relations with our Muslim and Christian brothers. We oppose anyone who speaks in a way that threatens nationalism. We have no other agenda.

In north India, many Christian missionaries face attacks. Is it because of their actions against nationalism?

Those are isolated incidents. Such instances occurred during the UPA regime too. BJP and Sangh Parivar do not have any such agenda. We won’t say the work by missionaries is against nationalism. We know who acts against nationalism. We know why some extremist organisations are banned.

How was the approach of SNDP and NSS towards you?

We share good relations with everyone. BJP doesn’t interfere in the agendas of community organisations. We put forth a development agenda.

Both Vellappally Natesan (SNDP Yogam general secretary) and Sukumaran Nair (NSS president) took a stand in favour of the Left. It seems the masses rejected the same. Does it mean their relevance has gone down?

They both continue in their respective positions because of the support they enjoy within their communities.

Is the presence of the two strong community organisations an obstacle to BJP’s growth in Kerala?

Not at all. Community organisations do community work, BJP does political work.

You are still the president of the SNDP Yogam taluk union. Wasn’t BDJS a natural choice for you?

It isn’t mandatory for any SNDP Yogam worker to join BDJS. These are pure individual decisions. People from all political parties are part of SNDP. The workers have every right to follow their political affiliation.

When BDJS was formed, there was an impression that NDA would make major gains. But that didn’t work out…

BDJS has its political relevance. BJP does acknowledge the same.

You were a Congressman for a long time. Now you are in BJP. How do you compare the two?

One movement gives importance to national interests, the other is now being led by people from abroad. Bharat is witnessing a change. Embracing that change is the responsibility of each Indian citizen.

TNIE team: Cithara Paul, Anil S, K S Sreejith, Sovi Vidyadharan, Aswin Asok Kumar Albin Mathew(photos)