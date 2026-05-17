IUML’s Thahiliya, Firoz face backlash after selfie with Rahul Mamkootathil

MALAPPURAM: Fresh controversy has erupted after newly elected IUML MLAs P K Firoz and Fathima Thahiliya shared selfies with former Congress MLA and rape case accused Rahul Mamkootathil outside the Vanchiyoor court in Thiruvananthapuram. The photographs, later posted on social media, triggered widespread criticism online.

The selfie was taken when the leaders appeared before the court in connection with a case linked to protests against the Pinarayi Vijayan government. While P K Firoz kept the post online, Fathima Thahiliya later deleted her post after the controversy intensified.

In his Facebook post, P K Firoz wrote that he had appeared before the court in a case related to protests against the state government. He added that his “dear friend” Rahul Mamkootathil, along with UDSF colleagues, including Adv Vishnu Mohan, Ullas Kovoor and Fathima Thahiliya, were also accused in the case.

“The change of government in Kerala will also mean the release of thousands of activists who have been implicated in false cases across the state over the past ten years,” Firoz wrote.

Fathima Thahiliya also shared a similar post along with the selfie. In her note, she said they had appeared before the court in connection with a case registered for protesting against the “anti-people policies” of the Pinarayi government.

“Those who thought protests could be suppressed through police cases have now received the people’s verdict through democracy,” she wrote. However, the post was later deleted from her profile following backlash.

Criticism flooded social media soon after the posts appeared online, with many questioning the decision to publicly pose with Rahul, who was expelled from the Congress after a sexual harassment complaint.

Meanwhile, Rahul also shared a reel featuring the meeting and wrote, “For the first time since becoming an MLA, I’m seeing P K Firoz.”