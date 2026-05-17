Major hospitals in Kerala among defaulters as registration process hits roadblock

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The implementation of the Kerala Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2018, remains sluggish despite the removal of initial administrative hurdles. RTI data obtained by TNIE reveals that only about 3,000 healthcare facilities across the state have secured permanent registration so far.

A major backlog persists, with numerous prominent government and private hospitals either operating without permanent status or having their applications returned for corrections. In contrast, a staggering 13,633 health institutions are functioning under provisional registration. The crisis is highly visible even in the state capital, where a mere 125 institutions have managed to secure permanent registration.

This slow progress is particularly evident in the public sector, where many government institutions are struggling to register despite repeated directives from the health department. “The data available is revealing. Many government clinical establishments, including district hospitals, general hospitals, taluk hospitals, and public health labs are yet to be registered under CEA,” Dr Babu K V, central working committee member of IMA and RTI Activist, stated.

Pointing out that the applications of hundreds of small private hospitals and clinics are still pending, he emphasised that these detrimental clauses should be an eye opener for the new government, while enforcing CEA 2018.

The medical fraternity warns that without immediate reform, smaller healthcare providers face potential collapse under the weight of new standards. Former state president of IMA, Dr Samuel Koshy, warned that the closure of smaller hospitals, which played a key role in the state healthcare model, would lead to an increase in treatment costs.