Reservation should not be based on religion: BJP

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On a controversial note, the BJP on Saturday stated that religion should not be used as a parameter for giving reservations in education and employment sectors. “We are okay in continuing the reservation for economically backward people, but when religion comes into play, they also hinder the eligible Hindus from the OBC community.

Financially well-off people cannot be included for reservation simply because they are from minority religions,” BJP state vice-president K Soman told TNIE. He added that this is part of the BJP’s agenda at the national level too, on which discussions are already happening.

The BJP also passed an 11-point development agenda in its state committee meeting, of which this is a key point. Soman mentioned that the party’s cooperation with the new government will be based on the stand taken on these points put forward by the saffron party.

Other major points in the agenda include revival of the Kerala economy, protection of children from religious fundamentalist forces, drug abuse, and private investments to generate more employment opportunities for youngsters.

Slamming the UDF and LDF, that the two fronts will function as a unified adjustment bloc both inside and outside the legislative assembly in the coming days, BJP state general secretary M T Ramesh said that the party will strongly oppose such tendencies through their three MLAs and said they will act as the real opposition.