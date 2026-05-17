The man who ‘tailored’ a golden age of Malayalam comics

PALAKKAD: Long before television serials, superhero films and streaming thrillers became part of everyday life, generations of Malayali children discovered adventure in the pages of periodic magazines. Hidden islands, terrifying reptiles, magical weapons, mysterious laboratories and fearless detectives opened up entire new worlds for young readers — worlds imagined by one man with an extraordinary gift for storytelling: Kannadi Viswanathan.

For countless readers who grew up during the 1970s and 80s, characters such as CID Moosa, CID Mahesh, Revolver Ringo and Irumbukai Maayavi were more than comic-book heroes.

They were companions of childhood, filling afternoons with suspense, wonder and excitement. At a time when visual storytelling was still uncommon in Kerala homes, Viswanathan blended fantasy, science fiction and detective fiction into illustrated tales that shaped the imagination of an entire generation. The legendary storyteller passed away at the age of 93 on Friday.

Born as Viswanathan Nair in 1932 at Kannadi in Palakkad, he belonged to the Payikkattu family of Elappully. His journey into storytelling was far from conventional. Forced to discontinue his studies after Class 10, he travelled to Chennai at a young age and worked as a tailor. Years later, after returning to Kerala, he opened a tailoring shop at Kunnathurmedu — a modest beginning that would unexpectedly lead him into the world of illustrated fiction.

The turning point came when A Achuthan, owner of Achuthan Book House, asked whether Tamil comic stories could be translated into Malayalam. The opportunity opened up a new creative universe for Viswanathan. He began with translated works such as ‘Irumbukai Maayavi’, ‘Sarppadweepu’ and ‘Manjukatta Rahasyam’ from Tamil, before gradually creating his own characters and fictional worlds. Among them, ‘CID Moosa’ emerged as a cultural phenomenon.