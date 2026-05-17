Thiruvananthapuram gears up for swearing-in of Congress govt

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Preparations are in full swing at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram for the swearing-in ceremony of the UDF government scheduled for Monday morning.

A massive stage with seating capacity for around 10,000 people is being set up at the venue. It is expected that nearly one lakh people might attend the ceremony. To enable the public to watch the oath-taking ceremony live from 10am on Monday, video walls are being installed around the stadium premises. In addition to that, LED screens will also be set up at various parts of the city, including Nishagandhi Auditorium premises.

Entry for the public will be regulated through passes.

Following the ceremony, the ministers will proceed to Raj Bhavan for a reception hosted by the governor. The cabinet will later hold its first meeting and submit its recommendation to the governor for convening the assembly.

Senior Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are expected to attend the event.

Chief ministers from neighbouring states have also been invited. The schedule announced for the new government includes the cabinet swearing-in on Monday, oath-taking of MLAs on May 21, speaker election on May 22, governor’s policy address on May 29 and presentation of the state budget on June 5.