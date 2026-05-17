UDF government will have 'one of most capable teams', says Congress leader KC Venugopal

Senior Congress leader K C Venugopal on Sunday said that the UDF government would have "one of the most capable teams" of ministers.

Speaking to reporters here, the AICC general secretary said the announcement of ministers would be made ahead of the swearing-in ceremony on Monday.

"We will have one of the most capable teams as ministers in the UDF government.

The state is waiting in hope for a new regime that can bring meaningful change and work for the public, rather than indulge in unnecessary controversies.

The UDF government is preparing itself for that responsibility and should be given time to function," he said.

He said that the five guarantees given by UDF during the election period will be implemented.

The guarantees include free bus travel for women and a monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 for college-going girl students.