Won’t ask for ministerial berth, says G Sudhakaran

ALAPPUZHA: Former CPM leader G Sudhakaran, who won the election as a UDF-backed independent candidate from Ambalappuzha, said on Saturday that he would not seek a ministerial post but would accept it if the leadership offered one.

Speaking to reporters in Alappuzha, Sudhakaran said no one had discussed cabinet positions with him. He said he was not part of the decision-making committee and had not demanded any post. Sudhakaran, who had earlier served twice as a minister in LDF governments, recently left the CPM after alleging disrespect from the district leadership and cyber attacks against him and his family.

He said he had become a minister in the past without asking for the position and would follow the same approach now. “If the leadership decides to give me a ministerial berth, I will accept it thankfully. Otherwise, I have no complaints,” he said.

Sudhakaran also said Chief Minister-designate V D Satheesan called him on Saturday and invited him to attend the swearing-in ceremony on Monday.